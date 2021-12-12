From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 13, 1921: During a fight yesterday afternoon at about 5 o'clock at Pojoaque, Juan Jose Lujan of Santa Fe, it is charged, shot and probably fatally injured Manuel Garcia of Pojoaque. Three other bullets found resting places in a team of horses owned by a spectator named Calles. The bullet which struck Garcia entered the back over the right hip and imbedded itself in the chest and lung tissue.
Dec. 13, 1946: Los Alamos May Acquire Use of Bruns Facilities
Dec. 13, 1971: Governor and Mrs. Bruce King entertained nearly 100 handicapped children at a Christmas party at the mansion Sunday.
Dec. 13, 1996: Former Gov. Bruce King and his family saved $15,300 on their property taxes this year by letting their neighbor's cows wander through their 800-acre parcel west of Santa Fe.
The King family owes only $23.63 in property taxes on the $2.8 million parcel, which they have designated for future residential development.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.