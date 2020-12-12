From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 13, 1920: New Mexico Faces an Economic Crisis in Government Says H.J. Hagerman
Dec. 13, 1945: A state-wide search continued today for Lester King, 33-year-old convict who escaped Tuesday from the New Mexico state penitentiary clay pit near Lamy, 15 miles southeast of here.
Dec. 13, 1970: New Mexico House Democrats selected Grants lawyer Walter Martinez as Speaker of the House for the 1971 legislative session, ending a spirited contest between Martinez and Rep. George Fettinger, D-Otero.
The election of Martinez came on the second ballot during a caucus of Democrats late Friday at the pre-session legislative organization meeting.
Dec. 13, 1995: A month before the 1996 legislative session starts, state government’s budget wars are under way.
