From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 12, 1921: Santa Fe Bank Closed; State Examiner Is In Charge Today
Depositors Will Be Paid in Full, Officers Say; State to Lose No Money, Governor Says.
Dec. 12, 1946: Two steps have been taken by the city council, acting on Dr. Albert S. Lathrop’s advice as chairman of the sanitation committee, to improve Santa Fe’s milk supply. The first stops, after Jan. 11, next year, the use of the Grade “A” label on any milk from an unapproved dairy. The second bans the sale, at the end of 120 days, of any but approved milk, under any kind of label.
Dec. 12, 1971: A 40-year-old Pueblo Indian from Santa Fe, Dr. George Blue Spruce, has been named to head a major new federal effort to recruit members of minority groups into careers in health professions.
Dr. Blue Spruce, a dentist, will be responsible for the distribution of some $5 million in federal funds for the new program.
Dec. 12, 1996: Ruling that political loyalty doesn’t appear necessary for a person to be a good city clerk, a federal judge this week denied the city of Santa Fe’s request to throw out a former clerk’s claim that she was fired for failing to show political support for Mayor Debbie Jaramillo.
Frances Romero-Griffin had logged more than 22 years service with the city when former City Manager Isaac Pino, Jaramillo’s brother, fired her two years ago.
