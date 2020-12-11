From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 12, 1920: Only Way To Beat Landlord Is To Own Your Own Home; Building and Loan Association Makes It Easy
Dec. 12, 1945: John F. Simms, chairman of the State Penitentiary Board, said today that the board would take up the "question of parolees and the movement of prisoners outside the walls" late this afternoon. He referred to yesterday's disclosure that a convict had been parolled to Walter L. McDonald, a penitentiary employe and father-in-law of Warden Howell Gage, for work on Gage's ranch, and that a second convict, serving a term for homicide, had recently spent two days in Carlsbad in civilian dress with McDonald.
Dec. 12, 1995: TAOS — Care for a burrito while your car gets washed?
Hand your car keys to a Champion Motor Car Wash employee and step inside to the Guadalajara Grill.
You can swallow a couple of enchiladas or a hamburger and fries in the 15 minutes it takes Champion Motors to vacuum, wash and wax your pickup.
