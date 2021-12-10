From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 11, 1946: The city's milk supply and bus service are expected to be the chief subjects to be taken up tonight by the city council. Dr. Albert S. Lathrop, chairman of the aldermanic sanitation committee, said the group had agreed to recommend revision of the existing ordinance:
To make Jan. 11, next year, the deadline against a distributor's selling of any milk, obtained from an unapproved producer, under a Great "A" label.
To allow the distributors 120 days from today to get all of their producers on the approved list.
Dec. 11, 1996: WASHINGTON — He's become America's ambassador to the rogue states of the world. Whether it's North Korea or Iraq or Cuba, Rep. Bill Richardson is the man with the mission when Americans need rescuing.
His latest foray into the diplomatic underworld was in Sudan, where he managed Sunday to trade rice, Jeeps and radios for three Red Cross workers, including an American, held by Sudanese rebels for more than five weeks.
