From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

Dec. 11, 1920: The reappointment of James B. Read as bank examiner was recommended by the twelve bankers who, yesterday, attended the meeting of the legislative committee of their association.

Dec. 11, 1945: Recommendations for raising a police fund of approximately $45,000, were submitted at a mass meeting, called by The Committee of Ten, at Seth Hall last night.

Dec. 11, 1970: Gov.-elect Bruce King says he’ll make his own administration appointments and doesn’t need the help of outgoing Gov. David F. Cargo.

Dec. 11, 1995: This fall’s fight over firewood gathering in national forests once again spotlights Northern New Mexico’s sometimes nasty clash of cultures.

Rural Hispanics see restrictions on gathering firewood as a threat to their survival and as an assault on their way of life.

Environmentalists, many of them Anglo, see restrictions as necessary to ensure the recovery of the spotted owl, a federal “threatened” species.

