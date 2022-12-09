Dec. 10, 1947: An intensive campaign conducted to obtain both stopgap and long-range aid for Navajo Indians of New Mexico and Arizona began to bear fruit today. Spearheaded by The New Mexican which inaugurated a drive for relief supplies, food and clothing by the ton was being loaded into trucks for transportation to Gallup. There the supplies will be distributed by the Navajo Assistance, Inc.
Designated the Navajo Brotherhood Caravan, the long line of trucks from various cities and towns of the state will rendezvous at Albuquerque, Dec. 14, and move to Gallup.
Dec. 10, 1972: Dist. Atty. Elect Jose Castellano yesterday defended Santa Fe enforcement officers and the appointed chief district attorney investigator, Freddie Martinez, against allegations made Friday by El Vicio consultant Don Devereux.
“I have complete confidence in Freddie and the narcotics agents for the Santa Fe Police Department,” Castellano said. “I support them 100 percent.”
Dec. 10, 1997: Santa Fe voters overwhelmingly approved a new city charter Tuesday that will give citizens a greater voice in city government.
Overall, 4,144 people voted in favor of the charter, 72.3 percent, while 1,586 voted against it. Support for it was 4-to-1 in all council districts except District 3 on the city’s west side, where the charter still passed with nearly 55 percent in favor.
… Mayor Debbie Jaramillo calls Tuesday’s 3-to-1 vote in favor of the city charter a blow to the “traditional people” of Santa Fe who have long put their trust in elected officials.
“I think I’d bottom-line it by saying that it’s a sad day for the rest of the community,” Jaramillo said Tuesday night.