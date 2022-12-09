From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Dec. 10, 1947: An intensive campaign conducted to obtain both stopgap and long-range aid for Navajo Indians of New Mexico and Arizona began to bear fruit today. Spearheaded by The New Mexican which inaugurated a drive for relief supplies, food and clothing by the ton was being loaded into trucks for transportation to Gallup. There the supplies will be distributed by the Navajo Assistance, Inc.

Designated the Navajo Brotherhood Caravan, the long line of trucks from various cities and towns of the state will rendezvous at Albuquerque, Dec. 14, and move to Gallup.

