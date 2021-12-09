From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 10, 1921: At the discussion of the dress of High School girls at the Parent-Teachers Association meeting last Wednesday afternoon, it was almost unanimously the opinion that the girls of the Santa Fe High School dressed modestly and sensible and that there was little need for dress reform in the schools here and the main thing to watch would be the use of cosmetics to excess.
Dec. 10, 1946: Eddie Ortega, 16, confessed to city police today that he had stabbed his father, Pedro G. Ortega, 48, last night in the father's bedroom at 562 1/2 Garcia street, but didn't think at the time he had killed him.
Dr. W.L. Hamilton, who examined the body, said there were three knife wounds, any one of which would have been fatal.T he boy said he remembered having struck only once, leaving the weapon, a butcher knife, in the body.
Dec. 10, 1971: City leaders from Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Espanol and Taos all agree that the decision of U.S. Industries, Inc., to establish four women's apparel manufacturing plants is a great boost to northern New Mexico.
Potential employment of the four plants is 2,000, which would provide an annual payroll of more than $6 million at the minimum wage.
Dec. 10, 1996: County Commissioner Javier Gonzales plans to introduce a draft policy today that calls for cutting ground water use, limiting development to imported water supplies and encouraging water conservation.
