From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 10, 1920: A dance will be given at the Child Welfare House Saturday night by the young people who are interested in seeing the Welfare campaign go over the top. It is hoped that with the tag day proceeds and the amount raised at the dance, Santa Fe will give more than a thousand dollars to the campaign.
Dec. 10, 1945: City Clerk Lawrence A. Tamme, reporting that he had obtained additional clerical help, today urged the public to apply early for driver’s licenses for 1946.
Dec. 10, 1970: The Santa Fe Planning Commission has again refused to accept plans for the development of Eldorado at Santa Fe because of lack of information on available water on the vast site.
Dec. 10, 1995: The New Mexico Legislature, as part of efforts to crack down on the state’s notorious drunken-driving problem, passed a law in 1994 that would allow prosecutors to charge four-time repeat offenders as felons.
However, loopholes are still allowing some drivers with multiple drunken-driving convictions to avoid facing anything more serious than a misdemeanor charge.
And that means some repeat offenders are getting back on the streets sooner than the Legislature intended.
