Dec. 1, 1922: There will be another moving day at the State House soon after the first of the year — not the moving out of the Republicans and moving in of the Democrats but the moving of several state officials and their forces from the main building and annex to the addition now nearing completion.
… The first floor of the addition is to be occupied by the highway department, which will have the whole north end; the state engineer’s office, and the land office, which will be in the south part of the building.
Dec. 1, 1947: DENVER, Dec. 1 — Many Navajo Indians have taken up residence in southwestern Colorado to escape the near starvation conditions on their New Mexican-Arizona reservation, Governor Knous disclosed to day.
He said the Indians had moved into Montezuma county and lesser numbers of them had entered La Plata, Dolores and Archuleta counties, where they are receiving relief.
Dec. 1, 1972: The question of whether or not a district court of New Mexico has appeal jurisdiction over the administrative actions of a city council was brought before Santa Fe District Judge Santiago E. Campos today.
In a case resulting from approval by the Santa Fe City Council for a permit to construct 26 apartments on a 1.259 acre site on San Antonio St., plaintiffs’ attorney James Ribe called the city council’s actions “grossly improper and highly illegal” when the city administration approved issuance of a building permit to Ralph L. Brutsche of Santa Fe, owner of the property.
Plaintiffs in the case are: Fabiola C de Baca Gilbert, Harmon H. Hall, Phoebe Sumner, Louis Olivas, Eligio H. Garcia and Anne Lise Cohen, all nearby residents.
Dec. 1, 1997: State Corrections Secretary Rob Perry is making an issue of taxpayer-funded legal fees paid to Mark Donatelli of Santa Fe, the attorney for inmates in the long-running federal lawsuit over New Mexico prison conditions.
Donatelli responds that Perry just resents his role in representing inmates and his monitoring of Perry’s “mistakes, misinformation” and violations of a consent decree in the continuing litigation.