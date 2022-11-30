From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Dec. 1, 1922: There will be another moving day at the State House soon after the first of the year — not the moving out of the Republicans and moving in of the Democrats but the moving of several state officials and their forces from the main building and annex to the addition now nearing completion.

… The first floor of the addition is to be occupied by the highway department, which will have the whole north end; the state engineer’s office, and the land office, which will be in the south part of the building.

