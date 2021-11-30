From The Santa Fe New Mexican
Dec. 1, 1921: Posse Captures Bank Bandits Who Got $1,500 at Logan, N.M.
Two Men Who Live Near Gallegos Are Rounded up 20 miles from Job.
Dec. 1, 1971: Santa Fe lawyer Eugene Gallegos today announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Congress, seeking to unseat incumbent Manuel Lujan (R-NM).
Gallegos, listing himself as a “dark horse” candidate at this point, has been in law practice in Santa Fe for 10 years. He was born and raised in Tucumcari and holds a law degree from the University of New Mexico.
Dec. 1, 1996: The way Duke Rodriguez tells it, his life is a rags-to-riches saga stretching from California’s Imperial Valley croplands to Wall Street’s boardrooms.
New Mexico is part of the saga, he says, because this state gave him opportunities — to go to college at public expense, for example. And to get a job, run a couple of the health care companies, make a six-figure salary, and build a dream home.
