From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 1, 1920: Woman Is Viciously Beaten By Burglar
Miss Elizabeth Phelps Pounded on Head With Revolver or Pliers Upon Answering Doorbell.
Discharged Telephone Employee Under Arrest
Dec. 1, 1945: The wave of public indication which followed the murder of Mrs. Eloise Kennedy, and the officially announced confession of a Negro trusty, is punctuated sharply by two events.
First is the announcement by John Simms, chairman of the State Penitentiary Board, that the records of penitentiary convicts are “not public property ... and should not be exposed to public view.
Second is he escape of a 40-year-old habitual criminal from a prison construction gang.
Dec. 1, 1970: WASHINGTON — Sen. Joseph M. Montoya, D-N.M., announced Monday he would support an amendment giving trust title to 48,000 acres of land in the Blue Lake area of northern New Mexico to the Taos Pueblo Indians.
Montoya’s position is contrary to one taken by his senior Senate colleague, Clinton P. Anderson, also a New Mexico Democrat.
Dec. 1, 1995: A telephone survey found many residents of four rural southern New Mexico counties agree with general statewide support for a federal proposal to return the Mexican wolf to the wild there.
