From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 9, 1923: It appears that the flood in the Pecos, like Mark Twain’s death, was exaggerated. A report to the forest supervisor here, is as follows:

“Pecos, N.M., Aug. 7 — After all the excitement has died down regarding the flood on the river. It develops that the greatest runoff was back of Field’s summer home on the Pecos; the silt and sheep manure came from the overgrazed open land of the Arnold ranch that is near the top of the ridge on the Pecos river watershed.”

