Aug. 9, 1923: It appears that the flood in the Pecos, like Mark Twain’s death, was exaggerated. A report to the forest supervisor here, is as follows:
“Pecos, N.M., Aug. 7 — After all the excitement has died down regarding the flood on the river. It develops that the greatest runoff was back of Field’s summer home on the Pecos; the silt and sheep manure came from the overgrazed open land of the Arnold ranch that is near the top of the ridge on the Pecos river watershed.”
Aug. 9, 1948: Morry Yashvin, secretary of the Santa Fe county chapter of the Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, today announced an extensive publicity campaign to acquaint residents of the area with precautionary and preventive measures to guard against polio.
He said large ads will soon appear in both English and Spanish newspapers and 10,000 pamphlets will be printed and distributed throughout the county. Each will describe conditions possibly leading to polio; will tell of preventive actions; tell what to do, and will describe symptoms of the disease.
Aug. 9, 1973: The Watergate scandal is hurting the federal government’s ability to attract top-level employes, Sen. Joseph M. Montoya, D-N.M., said Wednesday night.
Montoya, a member of the Senate Watergate investigating committee, said at a news conference on his return to the state that potential federal employees are turning away from government service because of Watergate.
Aug. 9, 1998: Don’t just check the oil. Look in your car’s air conditioning system, too. You might find that rodents, perhaps seeking refuge from the summer monsoon rains, have made a nest there.
Thanks to the apparent increase in the local rodent population, that’s what some Santa Fe residents are dealing with these days. And it can be a problem: Rats and mice have chewed through wires, hoses and even battery cables.