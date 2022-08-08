Aug. 9, 1922: The penitentiary commission today was asked by Governor Mechem, upon Warden Placido Jaramillo’s request, to investigate again the killing of Martin Baldonado and wounding of five other prisoners when the warden put down the July 19 food strike by feeding the prisoners buckshot and rifle bullets.
Aug. 9, 1947: A simulated Cross of the Martyrs will be erected for this year’s Fiesta ceremonies at Fort Marcy park, Jim Riley, Fiesta manager, said today, and participants in the solemn candlelight procession on Sunday night, Aug. 31, will honor the Franciscan martyrs at the new site. A larger wooden cross will be built for the occasion and 16 large candles will stand at the foot of the cross to represent each of the Franciscan fathers who died during the Indian rebellion of 1680.
Riley said the change was made because the Fiesta council found with the erection of several new houses, there would be insufficient space available at the Cross near the Taos highway for the ceremonies.
Aug. 9, 1972: City Attorney Jose Castellano today said he will recommend that the City of Santa Fe file suit in District Court against the Public Service Company of New Mexico to seek nullification of terms under the land-water swap agreement with Robert Weil.
Castellano said the State Engineer’s Office and the City of Albuquerque would be included in the action which he said should be filed within the next two weeks.
Aug. 9, 1997: Week one of Northern New Mexico’s two-week experiment in bus commuting was praised Friday by Santa Fe Transportation Director Terry Nefos as a “huge success.”
The Park-and-Ride Demonstration Program recorded an average of 1,200 passenger trips per day this week —
60 percent above the projected 750 daily trips. A passenger trip is recorded each time a rider boards the bus, Nefos explained, so the average daily ridership was probably about 600 people.