From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 9, 1922: The penitentiary commission today was asked by Governor Mechem, upon Warden Placido Jaramillo’s request, to investigate again the killing of Martin Baldonado and wounding of five other prisoners when the warden put down the July 19 food strike by feeding the prisoners buckshot and rifle bullets.

Aug. 9, 1947: A simulated Cross of the Martyrs will be erected for this year’s Fiesta ceremonies at Fort Marcy park, Jim Riley, Fiesta manager, said today, and participants in the solemn candlelight procession on Sunday night, Aug. 31, will honor the Franciscan martyrs at the new site. A larger wooden cross will be built for the occasion and 16 large candles will stand at the foot of the cross to represent each of the Franciscan fathers who died during the Indian rebellion of 1680.

