From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 9, 1921: Diphtheria remained stationary last week. The health bureau’s summary showed thirteen new cases reported, the same number reported the week before.
Aug. 9, 1946: In Governor Dempsey’s promised statement on gambling, he may well take cognizance of the relationship between violation of the state gambling laws and disregard of the statutes on sale of liquor.
Aug. 9, 1971: Gov. Bruce King today urged the federal government to employ more Northern New Mexicans in U.S forest areas.
“If a good percentage of the contracting by forest agencies were with the local communities and residents, a major step would be taken in resolving the problems of the poor within the areas,” King told a House Subcommittee on Small Business Problems, during field hearings at Morgan Hall in the State Land Office.
Aug. 9, 1996: The cancellation of plans to build several major waste disposal and treatment facilities at Los Alamos National Laboratory will save almost $600 million over the next several years, according to laboratory estimates.
The canceled projects include a $140 million plant to treat radioactive liquid, an $80 million dump for radioactive and chemical waste and a $70 million facility to analyze the contents of waste drums bound for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad.
