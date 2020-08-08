From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 9, 1920: Sanitary Patrol Will Protect City Watershed From Any Dangerous Pollution
Aug. 9, 1945: Three Italian physicists who worked at Los Alamos in the creation of the atomic bomb looked today with awe on the fearsome child of their laboratories.
These practical scientists who had an important role in conceiving and controlling a force so terrible that the Vatican City’s L’Osservatore Romano has suggested they were intruding in a field not intended for mortals, were emotionally shaken by the result of their labor. …
Aug. 9, 1970: Despite ill omens at her launching and heavy action during the Pacific Theater operations, the World War II light-cruiser USS Santa Fe came through the war almost unscathed and with the reputation as “The Lucky Lady.”
Aug. 9, 1995: LOS ALAMOS — Several hundred members of the 509th Composite Group, the Army Air Corps unit that 50 years ago dropped the atomic bombs on Japan at the end of World War II, visited the Bradbury Museum on Tuesday.
