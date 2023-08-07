Aug. 8, 1923: Las Vegas, Aug. 8 — The laying of the new rails on the Santa Fe between Fox and Glorieta, has been completed and the crew of over 200 men has been released for other work. It was stated by Santa Fe officials that much of the work was necessary due to the hard use of the rails in taking trains over the pass at Glorieta.
Aug. 8, 1973: Serious crime in the U.S. fell two per cent last year, according to figures released by Atty. Gen. Elliot Richardson yesterday, but Albuquerque again claimed the dubious honor of having the highest crime rate in the nation.
The Duke City registered an increase of 5.9 per cent, although the rest of the state had a decline of about 4.1%. The Albuquerque increase negated the drop in other areas of the state and gave New Mexico a net increase of 1.8 per cent over last year.
Santa Fe recorded a drop of 8.3 per cent from last year with a total of 2,202 serious reported crimes.
Aug. 8, 1998: A supermarket security guard found the ashes of a Taos artist at a recycling center, swapped a coin collection for them, then donated them to the museum that bears the artists’ name.
A copper box apparently containing Elihu Burritt Harwood’s remains was turned over to the Harwood Museum last week.
“Burt came back. He’s in my office even now,” museum curator David Witt said Friday during a telephone interview. “I always wondered what had happened to him.”
Harwood, a painter and photographer, moved from Paris to Taos in 1916 and died there in 1922. The museum — New Mexico’s second-oldest — was founded the following year.