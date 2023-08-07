From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 8, 1923: Las Vegas, Aug. 8 — The laying of the new rails on the Santa Fe between Fox and Glorieta, has been completed and the crew of over 200 men has been released for other work. It was stated by Santa Fe officials that much of the work was necessary due to the hard use of the rails in taking trains over the pass at Glorieta.

Aug. 8, 1973: Serious crime in the U.S. fell two per cent last year, according to figures released by Atty. Gen. Elliot Richardson yesterday, but Albuquerque again claimed the dubious honor of having the highest crime rate in the nation.

