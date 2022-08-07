Aug. 8, 1922: The Fiesta Honor Roll is growing. Is your name written there?
Aug. 8, 1947: It’s time for Santa Feans to get in that “hysterical mood.”
At least that’s the suggestion of the junior council of the Chamber of Commerce, but members caution Fiesta-goers against an “extraordinary” action which might provide business for the city cops. What the council seeks is more participants for the Hysterical parade Sept. 1.
Aug. 8, 1972: The Santa Fe Housing Authority has given systems producers Alcoa and TRW until 10 a.m. Aug. 17 to define exactly who they will hire and exactly where they will locate assembly plants before making a decision on who gets 240 Santa Fe city units of Operation Breakthrough.
Aug. 8, 1997: ESPAÑOLA — Consumers here moved one step closer to one-stop shopping when the city Planning and Zoning Commission gave preliminary approval Thursday for a new retail development with a Wal-Mart “supercenter” on the north side of town.
The Wal-Mart would be a 152,000-square-foot megastore offering everything from groceries to consumer goods — or as Wal-Mart puts it, “lettuce, lingerie and lug nuts” — all under one roof. The shopping center also might feature a restaurant, a bank and other retail sores on a 20-acre site off North Riverside Drive. The site is owned by the family of City Councilor Joe Merhege.