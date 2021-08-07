From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 8, 1921: A large audience gathered in the handsome new Baptist church at the corner of Don Gaspar and Manhattan yesterday morning and evening to attend the first services held in the building, the Presbyterians swelling the congregation in the morning and the Methodists in the evening. The church was most beautifully decorated with ferns and flowers. Special music with solo by A. W Beckner was a feature. Rev. Buren Sparks, the pastor, preached an inspiring and thoughtful dedicatory sermon; the invocation was by Prof. J.A. Wood and benediction by Rev. C.H. Starkey. In the evening Mr. Sam showman was the recipient of the rite of the baptism. There were some 500 people present in the morning and a larger number in the evening. An attractive program with historical sketch of the church was distributed.
Aug. 8, 1946: Soldiers stations at the Roswell air base are not entitled to vote, unless they have actually resided in the town for the prescribed length of time, according to an opinion delivered today by the state attorney general’s office.
Aug. 8, 1971: Excavation of a small portion of a multi-storied pueblo north of Lamy, one of three major digs in the Santa Fe area this summer, will continue in September with volunteer help.
Charlie R. Steen, noted Southwest archaeologist and long-time Santa Fe resident, is supervisor of the dig. The work was a cooperative venture of AMREP Corporation of New York City owner of Eldorado at Santa Fe on which the pueblo is located and the Santa Fe chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America.
Aug. 8, 1996: Santa Fe county is considering imposing water conservation rules on more than 50,000 residents outside the Santa Fe city limits.
County officials said Wednesday that drought and gradual depletion of underground water sources make cutbacks in water use necessary.
Santa Fe city residents and Eldorado area homes and businesses are already under mandatory conservation measures.
