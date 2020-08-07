From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 8, 1920: Everybody is Going to Attend the Santa Fe Fiesta, September 13-14-15.
Aug. 8, 1945: Rangers will descend in helicopters to fight forest fires in the postwar periods, G.L. Wang, supervisor of the Santa Fe National Forest, said today in disclosing that seven landing spots had already been tentatively chosen for the Santa Fe Forest and many more will be scattered throughout the state.
Wang also disclosed that among other peacetime road projects tentatively scheduled are improved roads from Las Vegas into Gallinas Canyon and from Santa Fe to Cuba.
Aug. 8, 1995: A slowdown in construction, smaller growth in gross receipts taxes and falling natural gas prices all mean big trouble for the state budget, the Legislative Finance Committee learned Monday.
But the committee decided against a special session — at least for the time being — to cope with a projected revenue shortfall that could leave the state in the red.
