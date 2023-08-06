Aug. 7, 1923: It was the intent of his proclamation declaring Friday, Aug. 10, a day of mourning and prayer for Warren G. Harding to request the suspension of all business, private as well as public, Governor Hinkle said today, “The governor has no power to order this,” he said, “but he can request it.”
Aug. 7, 1948: CIMARRON, Aug. 7 — Hundreds of friends from over Colfax county will help Mr. and Mrs. Zenas A. Curtis celebrate 70 years of married life Sunday.
The Curtis’ wedding anniversary will [feature] a mock wedding — their fifth in a long string of anniversaries — at the new Cimarron Baptist church.
... Pioneer residents of Colfax county, Curtis is 92 years old and Mrs. Curtis 88.
Aug. 7, 1973: The City of Albuquerque says it has $150 million in needs with no money to finance them.
Similar totals are $3.53 million for Farmington, $5.8 million for Santa Fe and $2.671 million for Roswell.
A special legislative Local Government Needs Committee is looking into the 91 New Mexico municipalities’ problems, mostly financial.
Aug. 7, 1998: Along the deceptively placid, tree-lined length of Camino de las Crucitas, a singular rebellion is brewing.
The residents of this old neighborhood have borne much.
... But Thursday, with hackles raised over a proposed relief route they say will bring a fresh flood of careless drivers, they took action.
They emptied their driveways and parked their cars — many bearing homemade “25 mph” signs — all along the narrow lane, and then called in police to help enforce traffic.