From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 7, 1923: It was the intent of his proclamation declaring Friday, Aug. 10, a day of mourning and prayer for Warren G. Harding to request the suspension of all business, private as well as public, Governor Hinkle said today, “The governor has no power to order this,” he said, “but he can request it.”

Aug. 7, 1948: CIMARRON, Aug. 7 — Hundreds of friends from over Colfax county will help Mr. and Mrs. Zenas A. Curtis celebrate 70 years of married life Sunday.

Recommended for you