From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 7, 1922: Albuquerque was chosen for the Republican state convention by the Republican State Central Committee, which met in the supreme court room at the state house late Saturday; but the date was left to a committee to be appointed by State Chairman Phillips.

Jesus Romero, county chairman, Bernalillo county, asked the committee to select the Duke City with the explanation it had “all the necessaries of having a convention”; but Miss Chadwock, Albuquerque, demurred, saying it was planned to call a Republican women’s convention to meet there some time next month and she didn’t believe the city should be called upon to entertain one convention after another.

