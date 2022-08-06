Aug. 7, 1922: Albuquerque was chosen for the Republican state convention by the Republican State Central Committee, which met in the supreme court room at the state house late Saturday; but the date was left to a committee to be appointed by State Chairman Phillips.
Jesus Romero, county chairman, Bernalillo county, asked the committee to select the Duke City with the explanation it had “all the necessaries of having a convention”; but Miss Chadwock, Albuquerque, demurred, saying it was planned to call a Republican women’s convention to meet there some time next month and she didn’t believe the city should be called upon to entertain one convention after another.
Aug. 7, 1947: The little community of Dixon appealed to the people of Santa Fe today for help in getting over the hump in their drive for funds to complete a new public grade school.
State and county were able to furnish only $2,000 for the long-needed building. Dixon people knew that wouldn’t be enough, so they formed the Dixon Consolidated School association and went ahead with plans for a five-room structure to cost $11,869.
Aug. 7, 1972: Congressman Manuel Lujan (R-N.M.), yesterday disclosed that legislation is now pending in Congress to increase funding of local airports by 25 per cent.
Speaking to a group of approximately 3,000 persons at Santa Fe’s Ft. Marcy ballpark, Lujan called for prompt action in resolving the Santa Fe airport difficulty, and suggested that the new legislation, designed to replace the old 50-50 federal financing of municipal airports, might be of assistance to Santa Fe.
Aug. 7, 1997: Telling a capacity crowd that the district has “a dropout problem that we can no longer ignore,” Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Lee Vargas on Wednesday unveiled a 10-point plan to lower the number of students who leave school.
The plan, which will be implemented this month, establishes a volunteer dropout prevention task force, invites parents to participate more closely in school and expands several existing dropout prevention programs.