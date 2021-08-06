From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 7, 1946: Cited to appear before Police Judge Joe Berardinelli this afternoon was the driver of state police car No. 30.
A city policeman found it parked on East San Francisco street at noon, partly in a no-parking zone and partly blocking the driveway behind the post office, and slipped a ticket under the windshield.
Bystanders said Chief Homer C. Ledbetter had just gotten out of the car and gone into La Fonda.
Appearing later before Judge Berardinelli, Ledbetter pleaded guilty and was fined $1.
Aug. 7, 1996: U.S. Attorney John Kelly has asked a federal appeals court to reach a decision on the legal dispute over Indian gambling as soon as possible.
But Kelly is not asking the court to overturn a lower court judge’s stay order allowing tribal casinos to remain open during appeal.
At a news conference Tuesday, Kelly said he decided not to challenge the stay because he wants the case to be decided quickly, and on its merits.
