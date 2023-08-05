Aug. 6, 1923: New Mexico To Honor Late President Fittingly; Day Of Mourning On Friday
Governor Issues Proclamation and Public Offices, Schools Will Be Closed; Legion Posts Will Observe Thirty Days of Mourning in State.
Aug. 6, 1948: ALBUQUERQUE, Aug. 6 New Mexico Republicans already are planning to bid for the Indians’ vote, less than a week after a federal court ruling opened the state’s polls to reservation and pueblo Indians.
Lyman Raef, state GOOP chairman, said tentative plans had been made to send Republican campaign parties onto the Navajo reservation and into pueblos this fall.
Aug. 6, 1973: LOS ALAMOS — Plane wreckage found in the Pecos Wilderness by a Los Alamos man is believed to be that of a pilot and three men who disappeared nearly five years ago on an elk spotting trip.
Bruce Gallaher, 23, an employe at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory, came out of the wilderness late Sunday and said he had a credit card bearing the name of John W. Fishel, and another piece of identification bearing the name of J.D. Horton.
John W. Fishel, 29, the pilot; John D. Hortin, 27, Kenneth Brittain, 29, and Ronald P. Jones, 28, disappeared in a single-engine Piper cherokee that left Albuquerque Oct. 2, 1968, to spot elk for a planned hunting trip.
Aug. 6, 1998: Frustrated by their failure to reach an agreement with their private jail operator, Santa Fe County officials are seeking proposals from other for-profit prison companies interested in running the new $22 million jail south of the city.
The county’s contract with Houston-based Cornell Corrections Inc. expired June 30. In September, the county plans to transfer inmates from its 240-bed jail on Airport Road to the new 600-bed jail on N.M. 14, across from the state penitentiary.