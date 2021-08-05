From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 6, 1921: An improvement over the other days was noted in the absence of cameras allowed in the pueblo. Formerly those a short distance back of the dancers could see nothing because of the men and women with cameras crowding up to snap the dancers. Only one or two were seen, and those were not in use. Once when one man attempted to use his, a near riot was started by two of the Koshare and the chief of police who tried to take the camera from the man, but after a time quiet was restores and the camera was put out of sight.
Aug. 6, 1946: The Pueblo Indians of New Mexico have been chosen as the subject of one of a series of sound-and-color films to be produced by the Ford Motor Co. The company’s movie group has arrived here to complete the work begun last spring and will be here six weeks. In the meantime, a trip to Gallup is on its itinerary at Intertribal Ceremonial time.
Aug. 6, 1971: Does Santa Fe need city buses? And would the public use them?
City officials have been looking into the matter of setting up a public nonprofit corporation to provide effective low-cost transportation for the citizens of Santa Fe.
Aug. 6, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson has fired three top corrections Department officials including Cabinet Secretary Karl Sannicks, in a move the governors spokesmen say is designs to put plans for privatizing the state’s prisons back on track.
Johnson’s spokesmen acknowledges that the firings were caused in part by testimony from Sannicks and others at legislative committee hearings recently that contradicted the testimony of other administration officials on the privatization issue.
