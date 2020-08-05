From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 6, 1920: There is such a thing as having too many names. The fact that Demecio Salazar had no less than three, according to members of the state board of education cost him his teacher’s certificate yesterday afternoon.
Aug. 6, 1945: ATOMIC BOMBS DROP ON JAPAN
Santa Fe learned officially today of a city of 6,000 in its own front yard.
The reverberating announcement of the Los Alamos bomb, with 2,000 times the power of the great Grand-Slammers dropped on Germany, also lifted the secret of the community on the Pajarito Plateau, whose presence Santa Fe has ignored, except in whispers, for more than two years.
Aug. 6, 1970: LOS ALAMOS — Nearly 300 candlelight flotillas were set afloat in Ashley Pond Wednesday night during the first part of Hiroshima Day protest, commemorating victims of the Japanese city bombed 25 years ago today.
War protestors were to march today to the front of the administration building of the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory before ending their 24-hour “contact without conflict” vigil in the Atomic City.
Aug. 7, 1995: Manhattan Project scientist Harold Agnew didn’t witness the first atomic explosion at Trinity Site in southern New Mexico, but he was right above the bomb that exploded 50 years ago over Hiroshima.
Agnew and two other scientific observers flew in a B-29 bomber called The Great Artiste that accompanied the Enola Gay, the airplane that dropped the bomb on the Japanese port city on Aug. 6, 1945.
