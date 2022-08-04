The past 100 years The past 100 years, Aug. 5, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From The Santa Fe New Mexican:Aug. 5, 1922: The governor can meet public sentiment only by an immediate change in the penitentiary management.Aug. 5, 1947: The thieves who broke into the Wheaton Augur residence Sunday night on the Old Pecos trail had eyes for both food and refreshment.Mrs. Augur reported to city police culprits broke a pane of glass to gain entrance. Here is the loot:Four bottles of "spirits," bananas, chopped beef, meat loaf, a pound of cheese and some English muffins.Police found small tracks leading from the Augur house about 200 feet to the rear to an arroyo where the thieves enjoyed a fine picnic.Aug. 5, 1997: POJOAQUE — Commuting in Northern New Mexico may never be the same. Instead of taking their cars to work, 900 people boarded buses Monday morning and left the driving to somebody else.For Orlando Romero, the first day of the Park-and-Ride pilot program was a chance to relax. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesEspañola city official killed in AlbuquerqueMore rattlesnakes could be in the forecast for N.M.Santa Fe priest removed from post amid misconduct investigationSelf-taught woodcarver, 84, wins Spanish Market's best in showResidence of primary winner for Santa Fe Magistrate Court is questionedIn the burn scar, the disaster is a daily nightmareWater-conserving cisterns run afoul of rulesIn New Mexico, ‘DWI is one piece of a much bigger problem’Governor declares emergency for Las Vegas water contamination'M. Butterfly' caps a solid Santa Fe Opera season Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Convicted felon challenges serial talker in House race Rescue Report Helping older, ill pets find Pathways of Healing Will Webber Time to take the Demons seriously? Maybe Magic Table The power of eggplant