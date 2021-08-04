From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 5, 1921: A county Democratic convention is thereby called to be held at the county courthouse in the city of Santa Fe, N.M., on the 15th day if August, A. D. 1921, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon of said day, for the purpose of selecting twenty-three delegates to represent the county of Santa Fe at the Democratic State convention to be held in the city of Albuquerque on the 18th day of August, A.D., 1921, for the purpose of nominating one candidate for the United States senate.
Aug. 5, 1946: Educators look for GI-accented enrollment boom to double the number of students in New Mexico colleges and universities this fall. To handle the expected jam, the states institutions of higher learning are rushing to complete emergency housing which provides quarters for more than 5000 ex-servicemen and their families along with a heavy influx of unmarried veterans. Advance estimates point to registration of more than 7,000 students, compared with a little more than half that number a year ago.
Aug. 5, 1971: The Public Service Company won a victory in court Wednesday and pushed ahead with plans to supply clean water to Santa Fe customers.
The company had placed water-dispensing trucks at three locations and continued its construction of new pipelines bypassing the muddies waters of Two Mile Reservoir.
Aug. 5, 1996: Several civic organizations have come out against the proposal to scrap Santa Fe’s mayor-council-manager system of city government in favor of a commission-manager system.
Voters will have the final say Aug. 13. Among the groups that urged rejection of the change recently are the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, Santa Feans for Responsible Growth and the board of Santa Fe Economic Development Inc.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.