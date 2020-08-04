From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 5, 1920: The New Mexican’s industrial edition on September 5 will offer an unequalled opportunity for cities and towns throughout the state to tell their advantages and desirability as home sites to home seekers and business enterprises. The industrial edition will go to 50,000 readers. It is not often that any town in New Mexico has an opportunity to speak to that many people at one time.
Aug. 5, 1970: LOS ALAMOS — Reported meetings between state police and New Mexico National Guard officers over “plans” made for handling a Los Alamos Hiroshima Day demonstration today and tomorrow have been flatly denied by State Police Chief Martin Vigil.
Aug. 5, 1995: Faced with a state Supreme Court order Friday that makes it clear the state’s gambling agreements with Indian tribes are invalid, Gov. Gary Johnson grudgingly said he would be willing to renegotiate the compacts.
But first, Johnson said, legislators will have to spell out exactly what changes they want in documents he signed earlier this year to sanction and regulate Indian gambling in New Mexico.
