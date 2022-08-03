Indications justify the statement that the attendance during the Fiesta week will exceed the numbers who came last year.
Our people should realize the paramount importance of taking care of the "stranger within our gates," and to do so every householder in the city should do his utmost by providing, where at all possible, proper accommodations of housing our guests.
Aug. 4, 1947: Carlos Molina and his famous band will play at the Conquistadores ball at the armory Aug. 30 during Fiesta, Willard Houghland and Norman Neal, cochairmen, announced today.
They said Molina would come here from an engagement in Florida to make his first appearance in the Southwest this season.
Aug. 4, 1972: The City of Santa Fe has become an unwilling dealer in a poker game set up under the provisions of an easement agreement between the Public Service Company of New Mexico and Robert Weil.
And the prize is water.
A serious study of the agreement reveals:
—Robert Weil has nothing to lose and everything to game.
—The City of Santa Fe has 1,000 to 1,400 acre feet of water to lose.
—The Public Service Company of New Mexico will win whatever the outcome.
Aug. 4, 1997: What's next for Woolworth's?
Anything but a tourist trap seems to be just about everybody's opinion.
A store as practical as Woolworth's, people say. And make sure whatever comes in also sells Frito pies.
As Santa Fe resident Marsha Heller put it, "I really think any more art galleries would be a big mistake. We have enough galleries already. We need another five-and-dime. I would really like to keep Woolworth's."