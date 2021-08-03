From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 4, 1921: From five to eight counties probably will get aid from the International Board of Health, Rockefeller Foundation, for the militance of their health departments next year. Dr. C.E. Waller, public health director, announced today.
He said he received word that the board was ready to receive recommendations for extending from $8,000 to $10,000 aid to those countless, provided they entered into co-operative agreements similar to those accepted by the three counties that have already received aid.
Aug. 4, 1971: Santa Fe police cautions residents of the city today to pay more attention to their driving habits.
“Seven people have been killed by motor vehicles in Santa Fe so far this year,” said Police Chief Felix Lujan.
The city recorded its first fatality of the year April 25, when Floyd Bernard Myers, 49, died in a crash on U.S. 64-68-285 near the north city limits.
Aug. 4, 1996: One of the biggest issues in the presidential election year isn’t easy to pin down. It’s more of a mood thing.
Health care, education and the economy might top the polls when voters are asked about their concerns. But there’s something else out there — an uneasiness about race relations, young people and the future and the national mood.
Some of that uneasiness came out when The New Mexican recently brought together a cross-section of Santa Fe-area voters to talk about politics and the 1996 presidential race.
