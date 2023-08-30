Aug. 31, 1923: Santa Fe next Monday will send the biggest delegation of fans that ever attended a boxing contest outside of its limits to Albuquerque to be present at the Eddie Mack-Joe Awful Coffee return bout. The scrappers meet there at 3 o’clock that afternoon.
Being Labor day and a legal holiday, business hours will be closed so scores of fans will be free to make the trip.
Aug. 31, 1948: Each year as we celebrate the Santa Fe Fiesta, this town of the 20th century strives to throw off its modern garb and relive in various ways its history of more than 200 years past. As the years go on, it is increasingly difficult to recapture the atmosphere of those far-off days. If Capt. Don Diego de Vargas were to return for the Fiesta of 1948, he would be confused by many things.
Aug. 31, 1973: Santa Fe’s 261st annual celebration of the reconquest of the city in the late 17th Century began at 6:30 a.m. this morning with a mass and the reading of the Fiesta proclamation, by Mayor Joseph Valdes, at Rosario Chapel.
Tonight at about 9 p.m., the torch will be put to Zozobra — “Old Man Gloom” — to release still more of the Fiesta spirit.
The oldest community celebration in America began as fall unofficially but unmistakably arrived in Santa Fe.
Aug. 31, 1998: When Anna Richards looks at the vacant triangle bordered by Cerrillos Road and Don Diego Avenue, she sees more than just one-third acre of dirt, weeds and makeshift parking.
She sees potential.
She sees a park-to-be, dotted with shade trees and places to linger beneath them, adorned with native plants, sculptures, and a sign welcoming drivers headed up Don Diego Avenue to the neighborhood.