From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 31, 1923: Santa Fe next Monday will send the biggest delegation of fans that ever attended a boxing contest outside of its limits to Albuquerque to be present at the Eddie Mack-Joe Awful Coffee return bout. The scrappers meet there at 3 o’clock that afternoon.

Being Labor day and a legal holiday, business hours will be closed so scores of fans will be free to make the trip.

