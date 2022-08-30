Santa Fe Trail Day. Wholesalers and Retailers will close up shop for the day.
Aug. 31, 1972: The
Santa Fe City Council’s split decision, 5-3, to deny annexation of 70.2 acres south of the city limits indicates city leaders want to pull the reins on a two-year-old land expansion and development boom in the City Different.
Since Mayor Joe Valdes and his slate of Volunteers for Santa Fe were swept into office in March, he and the City Council have been plagued with mounting protest against land development.
Questions about adequate water sources, proper land development and, particularly, inadequate city finances to meet growing demands for services appeared to come to roost at City Council Wednesday night.
... The Dale J. Bellamah Corporation made the request for annexation of property located north and south of Rodeo Road and adjacent to the city limits.
Aug. 31, 1997: LONDON — Diana, Britain’s beautiful and tragic Princess of Wales, was killed this morning in a Paris car crash that also killed her millionaire boyfriend, Harrods department-store heir Dodi Fayed, as well as the driver.
According to police and news reports, the crash occurred early today as the couple’s blue Mercedes 600 was speeding through a tunnel near the Seine River to evade the paparazzi who have long followed Diana’s every move.
The high-speed pursuit ended in a crash in the tunnel that trapped several people in a pileup. The force of the crash crumpled the roof of the Mercedes to door-high level.