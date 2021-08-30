From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 31, 1921: The famous baby killer, whooping cough, has broken out in Santa Fe.
Only two cases were reported in August, however, that is up to last night. Two more were reported unofficially to the city health department today. A youngster was heard coughing with a whoop near the city hall this morning.
Aug. 31, 1946: One of the historic Fort Marcy sites, where gay senors and senoras used to promenade, has been converted into a distinctive style center, as was evidenced yesterday at the highly successful formal opening of the new Town and County shop, which combined a style show and tea.
Aug. 31, 1971: FBI statistics for Santa Fe show little change in the incidence of crime in the city when compared to figures for 1969.
Aug. 31, 1996: About 30 Pecos Elementary School students were taken to St. Vincent Hospital on Friday after they complained of rash, dizziness, nausea and shortness of breath.
Most of the children had just returned from lunch in the school cafeteria, which earlier had been sprayed with Orange Twist Deodorizer.
