From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 31, 1920: Larrazolo Endorsed by Chaves County; Sends Delegation Favorable to Him
County Convention Biggest Held in Roswell for Long Time, According to Roswell Paper
Taos County Delegates Express Their Preference
Aug. 31, 1945: Johnnie Valdes is taking a prominent part in Fiesta activities. He is playing the bandit in “The Bad Man” to be presented for the second performance tonight at Seth Hall at 8:30. In the play he totes a gun instead of his guitar, but the guitar will be back in his hands for the Baile de Conquistadores tomorrow night when he will sing and play
Aug. 31, 1970: The jet plane service to and from Santa Fe ends tomorrow, and Texas International Airlines will switch to "milk run" piston flights between Santa Fe and Midland-Dallas instead of the excellent jet flights.
Texas International officials have explained that they are forced to cancel the jet flights into Santa Fe because the runways at Municipal Airport are not strong enough for the heavy weight of the jet planes.
Aug. 31, 1995: Billboards have been outlawed in Santa Fe County since earlier this month, when a five-year grace period in a 1990 ordinance ran out.
The ordinance makes billboards illegal on all non-Indian land in the country.
