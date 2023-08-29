Aug. 30, 1923: Activities of the Mansfield Child Health Demonstration, an experiment financed by the American Red Cross and being conducted by the American Child health Association for the purpose of showing what a typical American community can do to improve the physical condition of its youngsters, are not, strangely enough, confined to the boys and girls of this district.
This strange paradox is due to the fact that the Demonstration has been successful beyond anticipation.
Grown-ups, most them women college students, are almost continually arriving in Mansfield to observe the Demonstration's work and profit thereby. Among the more recent of these official observers were five students from Western Reserve University, who were sent to Mansfield by their institution for a two-weeks' course in child health.
Aug. 30, 1948: A veteran of five years' duty with the Army was the first man to sign up at the Santa Fe draft registration office in the statehouse today as the nation's second peacetime registration got under way.
He is Max Martinez, 25-year-old driver for the White Swam laundry, and father of a son a year and a half old.
Aug. 30, 1973: A Mariachi concert and the third performance of the melodrama are on the pre-Fiesta schedule of events tonight.
Aug. 30, 1998: Kathy Boedecker is so livid about the post office moving her curbside mailbox from her home in south Santa Fe that a cigarette is her only relief.
"I've been angry since it happened. I won't even go up there. It's just nasty," she said as cigarette smoke spills from her lips.
So livid about the situation, in fact, that her husband, Bill, has been enlisted as the sole person to gather their mail. ...
All this frustration and emotional excitement over mailboxes being relocated less than a block away in 1000 block of Camino Vista Aurora.