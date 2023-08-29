From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 30, 1923: Activities of the Mansfield Child Health Demonstration, an experiment financed by the American Red Cross and being conducted by the American Child health Association for the purpose of showing what a typical American community can do to improve the physical condition of its youngsters, are not, strangely enough, confined to the boys and girls of this district.

This strange paradox is due to the fact that the Demonstration has been successful beyond anticipation.

Recommended for you