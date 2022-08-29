Aug. 30, 1922: Close up Monday, Mr. Business Man. It's Santa Fe Trail Day and Labor Day and the Fiesta needs you.
Aug. 30, 1947: Fun-loving thousands of Santa Feans and visitors from all over the Southwest packed and jammed their way through the streets of this old city today as the 235th annual Fiesta moved into its first dull day. The first feature of the day's colorful program this morning was the Children's Pet Parade which wound its way through the narrow, winding streets.
Grand prizes in the Pet parade went to Donna Margaret Clauser for the girls and Jim Calvin for the boys. Donna rode in a carreta drawn by a big white dog. Jim in an old-fashioned carriage drawn by a burro.
Aug. 30, 1972: Quisicosas means "anything goes" and that is exactly what happens when Santa Feans get together at St. Francis Auditorium on Palace Avenue today at 8 p.m.
A favorite feature of the Quisicosas Show are the Quisicosas Clowns, designed by the late Will Shuster, who is famous for his Fiesta institution — Zozobra.
Aug. 30, 1997: The state Game and Fish Department is conducting an internal investigation after an unusually high number of employees, their relatives and associates won big game hunting licenses in this year's draw, the agency said Friday.
Department Director Jerry Maracchini said concerns about the possible favoritism were raised by both citiens and workers who noted that a dozen or more people with connections to the department were among 137 applicants who won permits through mail-in applications.