Aug. 30, 1922: Close up Monday, Mr. Business Man. It's Santa Fe Trail Day and Labor Day and the Fiesta needs you.

Aug. 30, 1947: Fun-loving thousands of Santa Feans and visitors from all over the Southwest packed and jammed their way through the streets of this old city today as the 235th annual Fiesta moved into its first dull day. The first feature of the day's colorful program this morning was the Children's Pet Parade which wound its way through the narrow, winding streets.

Grand prizes in the Pet parade went to Donna Margaret Clauser for the girls and Jim Calvin for the boys. Donna rode in a carreta drawn by a big white dog. Jim in an old-fashioned carriage drawn by a burro.

