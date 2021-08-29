From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 30, 1921: The county health department is working along four lines in the city and county schools, namely, education, sanitation, prevention of disease and physical examination of the school children.
Aug. 30, 1946: The Fiesta social tempo has been stepped up to prewar whirlwind proportions with parties galore whether already held or being planned. Every age bracket, from the youngsters to the oldsters are finding themselves confronted with more social obligations than they’ve had in months.
Aug. 30, 1971: Religion — in all its mysteries and forms — plays the dominant role in the 259th annual Santa Fe Fiesta, September 3-6.
Aug. 30, 1996: The Santa Fe National Forest’s attempt to revegetate areas badly burned by last spring’s Dome Fire is failing, according to a report by the National Park Service.
Additionally, a Forest Service official said Thursday that a plan to assist the revegetation effort by felling trees and placing them on slopes to act as water catchments never took place.
