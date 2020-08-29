From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 30, 1920: Begins to Look Like Everybody Wants Governor Larrazolo Except the Bosses.
Aug. 30, 1945: Dr. John Phillip Wernette, president of the University of New Mexico, and his wife, will attend the 1945 Fiesta as the guests of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Floyd of 553 Canyon Road.
Dr. Wernette, who was recently appointed as head of the state institution, has shown keep interest in New Mexico historical events and folklore.
Aug. 30, 1970: LOS ALAMOS — Dr. Norris E. Bradbury will retire a “rich” man tomorrow from the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory, on leaving his directorship of the famous weapons research center.
… Dr. Bradbury became the 14th recipient of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission’s cherished Enrico Fermi Award.
Aug. 30, 1995: At next month’s Fiesta de Santa Fe, state workers who want to go to the Plaza and shout “Que viva,” eat chicharron burritos and then stake out a prime spot to watch Zozobra burn will have to do it on their own time.
In a break with tradition, Gov. Gary Johnson has decided that state workers won’t get the afternoon off on the Friday that starts Fiesta weekend.
