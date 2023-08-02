Aug. 3, 1923: President Warren G. Harding Expires Suddenly By Stroke of Apoplexy: Calvin Coolidge Immediately Sworn In As America’s Chief Executive
Nation Stunned By Dramatic, Shocking Suddenness of End
Aug. 3, 1948: Pueblo- and reservation-dwelling Indians have the right to vote in New Mexico, a three-judge U.S. district court held today. The court voided a provision of the state’s constitution disfranchising “Indians not taxed.” This ban, the court found, contravenes the 14th and 15th amendments to the U.S. constitution, being discriminatory on account of race.
Aug. 3, 1973: State Highway Engineer L.G. Boles announced resolution today of a wage-agreement problem that has been holding up highway construction programs in New Mexico.
The moratorium placed on bid openings for July and August has been lifted, he said, and two contract lettings have been scheduled for later this month.
Aug. 3, 1998: Reregulation, billed as a handy-dandy remedy for all that ails American industry and consumers, is making its way toward New Mexico’s electric-power industry.
However, all those politico promises of lower electric bills and freedom from the monopolistic arrogance of the power companies must be taken with great grains of salt. And since the deregulation process in our state means trusting the likes of the New Mexico Legislature, Public Service Company of New Mexico and a new regulatory commission whose five members have yet to be elected, New Mexico shouldn’t rush into anything.