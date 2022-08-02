Aug. 3, 1922: Farmers and stockmen may cheer up, remembering that it has always rained after every drought.
Aug. 3, 1972: The Robert Weil easement agreement with the Public Service Company of New Mexico brought angry protest from Mayor Joe Valdes and surprise from Public Service Commission Chairman Richard Montoya today.
The nine-page Weil agreement came under severe criticism from Mayor’s Utility Task Force member Felipe Gonzales Tuesday. Gonzales charged that the agreement would take about one-third to one-fourth of the Buckman Well Project water away from the city’s supply.
Aug. 3, 1997: VAUGHN, N.M. — As rabble rousers go, Nadine and Patsy Cordova are an unlikely pair. The homespun sisters were born, grew up and raised several kids in this quiet town of motor hotels and gas stations on U.S. 60, 100 miles southeast of Santa Fe.
They live side by side on a small plot between the railroad and Vaughn’s abandoned downtown, land that has been in the family for generations.
... The two have spent most of their lives here, putting in a combined 30 years developing a solid reputation as reliable teachers.
But early last month the two were drummed out of the local junior/senior high school for insubordination. They refused to obey the superintendent’s orders to stop teaching their students about the often violent history of the Chicano civil rights movement and the larger history of both Hispanic and Anglo colonization of the Southwest.