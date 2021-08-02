From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 3, 1921: Asking for an immediate reply to the council’s letter of July 16, the city council last night sent an ultimatum to the Water & Light company.
City Attorney J. J. Kenny said Edgar L. Street, president of the company, acknowledged receipt of the letter of July 16, orally, but hadn’t paid any further attention to the communication and the council then directed him to write the company the council requests an immediate answer.
Aug. 3, 1946: Bread prices will go up in Santa Fe, probably Monday, in line with increases authorized Friday by the office of price administration, C. R Rowley of Rowley’s bakery said today. Local bakers had not received official notice, of the OPA’s action today, but expected it by Monday.
Aug. 3, 1971: Eight new officers in the Santa Fe Police Department are among the 36 police officers attending a recruit school being conducted at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy.
Aug. 3, 1996: Lt. Gov. Walter Bradley, who referred to some women as “quality merchandise” in a speech last month, now has upset wildlife folks.
In a letter he wrote in May to a group of Albuquerque schoolchildren, Bradley said, “we have a lot of wolves in New Mexico that live in the wild.” The letter bears Gov. Gary Johnson’s letterhead and signature.
Bradley also warned the fourth-grade class of MacArthur Elementary School that wolves can be dangerous.
“If you ever see a wolf in the wild, please tell your mom and stay away from it,” Bradley wrote.
Turns out, the lieutenant governor was warning the children about a danger that doesn’t exist.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.