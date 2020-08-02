From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 3, 1920: A petition protesting against the attempted changing of the postoffice site, signed by ninety-seven firms and business men, was sent to the treasure department at Washington, D.C., today. The petition urges speeding up the beginning of actual construction of the new postoffice, and declares the signers absolutely opposed to moving the established location of the building.
Aug. 3, 1945: Maria Socorro Lopez sponsored by Sociedad Folklorica was today elected Fiesta Queen at the luncheon meeting of the Fiesta Council. Miss Lopez' princesses will be Miss Christina Gonzales, 20-30 Club candidate, and Miss Estefana Larragoite, Kiwanis.
Her majesty who will preside over the 233d Fiesta is the daughter of Mrs. Eustacita Lopez, 703 Galisteo. She was graduated from Loretto Academy in 1943 and is secretary to Dan Taichert.
Aug. 3, 1995: LOS ALAMOS — Officials in the home of the atomic bomb say they expect no trouble during Sunday's observances of the 50th anniversary of Hiroshima's bombing but will be prepared if problems develop.
