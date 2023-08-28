Aug. 29, 1923: The Executive committee of the New Mexico Association of Indian Affairs has prepared the following statement regarding its positions as to the matters discussed at the Inter-Pueblo council held August 25, at Santo Domingo, N.M. This statement is to be laid before the association at a meeting, to which the public is invited, on Thursday, August 30 at 8 o'clock, in Mr. Gustave Baumann's studio, 411 Lower San Francisco St., Santa Fe.
The executive committee does not consider the action taken at the Inter-Pueblo council to be properly representative.
Aug. 29, 1973: Santa Fe Police are searching for a suspect and investigating several leads in connection with the burglary of $95,000 in Navajo art objects from the Museum of Navajo Ceremonial Arts last weekend.
Capt. Alfred Lucero, director of the Santa Fe Police Investigation Bureau, said detectives are searching for a suspect who is being sought for questioning in the burglary.
Lucero did not disclose the identity of the suspect nor the suspect's connection with the museum.
Aug. 29, 1998: Santa Fe's new southside recreation center — still 14 months away from completion — is whetting residents' appetite for fun as the majestic building takes shape east of the rodeo grounds.
When finished, the $22 million facility off Rodeo Road will house an ice-skating rink, three swimming pools, weight-lifting and aerobics facilities, three gymnasiums, two racquetball court, a water slide, a community room for weddings or dances, two classrooms, two kitchens, an elevated indoor running track, a baby-sitting center and more.