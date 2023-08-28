From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 29, 1923: The Executive committee of the New Mexico Association of Indian Affairs has prepared the following statement regarding its positions as to the matters discussed at the Inter-Pueblo council held August 25, at Santo Domingo, N.M. This statement is to be laid before the association at a meeting, to which the public is invited, on Thursday, August 30 at 8 o'clock, in Mr. Gustave Baumann's studio, 411 Lower San Francisco St., Santa Fe.

The executive committee does not consider the action taken at the Inter-Pueblo council to be properly representative.

