Aug. 29, 1921:
Aug. 29, 1921: The state will lose more than $1,000,000 in federal aid if constitutional amendment No. 11 fails at the coming special election, Charles Springer, highway commission chairman, said in a statement today.
Aug. 29, 1946: Protests were voiced at a citizens meeting last night at St. Mary’s convent against the routing of U.S. Highway 64 through the west side of the city. Nearly all of those present were property owners on the route.
Aug. 29, 1971: Santa Fe city officials have under consideration a proposal to establish city bus service in the core area and possibly to serve the communities between Santa Fe and Espanola.
Aug. 29, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson said Wednesday that a new, improved version of his plan to privatize much of the state prison system will save state taxpayers $25 million a year — not the $40 million he claimed previously.
