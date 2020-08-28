From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 29, 1945: Five hundred invitations have been issued for the preview opening of an exhibition of the Morley collection of Spanish Colonial ecclesiastical art at the Palace of the Governors, Thursday afternoon at 3.
Aug. 29, 1995: As far as Peter Komis was concerned, the first session Monday morning of Shirley's Summer Sunrise Court was nothing to yawn about, even though the session started a few minutes before sunrise.
"I'm really glad it happened," said Komis, one of about a dozen early birds who showed up for an appearance at Santa Fe Municipal Court in Valdes Center. "I like Judge (Tom) Fiorina — he understands the community."
Komis was pleased because he persuaded Fiorina to dismiss a ticket he received for parking his vehicle at a covered meter.
