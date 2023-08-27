Aug. 28, 1923: The problem of Pueblo Indian land titles is a real problem; the question is one of fair dealing and justice and not merely of sentiment of love for the Indians, nor of effect upon votes, Robert Walker, eminent attorney of New York, told the Santa Fe Kiwanis club at its luncheon
this noon at the Methodist church.
“The question is as to what is fair and right for the government to do in the premises,” said Walker. “To settle it needs most of all the help of business men, hard-headed business men, who are better qualified to pass upon it than artists, reformers or writers. This club could help a great deal by aiding to bring out suspension of popular judgment until a proper solution is reached.”
Aug. 28, 1948: Monthly cash benefits are now being paid to 331 residents of Santa Fe, it was announced by Kenneth F. Woodman, manager of the Santa Fe social security office.
This represents a substantial increase over similar figures last August. “But there are still people in Santa Fe,” Woodman said, “who are losing payments because they delay in coming to our office to file their claims.”
Aug. 28, 1973: Reduction in force (RIF) notices have been given 50 Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory employees today, a LASL spokesman announced this morning.
The action is the result of cuts in the laboratory’s operating funds for fiscal year 1974, public information office William Richmond said.
The RIF is effective Sept. 28.
Aug. 28, 1998: The city of Santa Fe should move ahead with its plan to build a new convention center as quickly as possible or face possible competition from some of its neighbors, a member of a group advising a city tourism board said Thursday.
“If the city doesn’t act, a casino or a pueblo will” build its own convention center, said Bill Jackson, a member of the 4-C’s Roundtable Committee, in remarks made to a regular meeting of the city’s Occupancy Tax Advisory Board of Sweeney Center.