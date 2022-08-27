Aug. 28, 1922: There’s a Rumor La Fonda Hotel May Be Opened. Hold your breath.
Aug. 28, 1947: Fiesta is in the air! Throngs of visitors are crowding into the city today to be on hand well in advance of opening ceremonies tomorrow night at 8 when papier mache Old Man Gloom burns to the ground at Fort Marcy park. Tio Vivo, beloved hand-operated merry-go-round that is the favorite of all, arrived this morning from Taos and workmen were to set it up and a miniature train in the Plaza. Stores and streets are assuming their Fiesta dress with red and yellow bunting.
Aug. 28, 1972: TESUQUE — The scene at the new community-run Tesuque School was confused but calm this morning, as more than 100 pupils turned out and the school year began only 15 minutes behind schedule.
The steeple bell of the San Isidro Church, which is doing double duty as the school’s main building, rang on time at 8:45. But it was another 15 minutes before all the children were rounded up for their first assembly in the church.
Aug. 28, 1997: In a move that apparently will salvage $6 million for construction of the Santa Fe Relief Route, the Las Campanas development on Wednesday agreed to donate 62 acres of land for the roadway.
“Las Campanas residents and its 200 employees are also members of this community,” the partnership stated Wednesday in a news release. “We recognize the critical issues of timing and the importance of the bypass for the safety and convenience of the citizens of Santa Fe.”