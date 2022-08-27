From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 28, 1922: There’s a Rumor La Fonda Hotel May Be Opened. Hold your breath.

Aug. 28, 1947: Fiesta is in the air! Throngs of visitors are crowding into the city today to be on hand well in advance of opening ceremonies tomorrow night at 8 when papier mache Old Man Gloom burns to the ground at Fort Marcy park. Tio Vivo, beloved hand-operated merry-go-round that is the favorite of all, arrived this morning from Taos and workmen were to set it up and a miniature train in the Plaza. Stores and streets are assuming their Fiesta dress with red and yellow bunting.

