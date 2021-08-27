From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 28, 1946: Waldo D. Todd has been granted a permit to build an ice plant in the vicinity of the U.S. Indian school, but on the east side of Cerrillos road. The building, to be all metal, will cost $7,000.

Aug. 28, 1996: State Engineer Tom Turney on Tuesday gave New Mexico cities and counties wider authority to limit water use from wells.

The announcement could have a significant effect in areas like Santa Fe where population growth and depletion of underground water resources are a growing concern.

