From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 28, 1946: Waldo D. Todd has been granted a permit to build an ice plant in the vicinity of the U.S. Indian school, but on the east side of Cerrillos road. The building, to be all metal, will cost $7,000.
Aug. 28, 1996: State Engineer Tom Turney on Tuesday gave New Mexico cities and counties wider authority to limit water use from wells.
The announcement could have a significant effect in areas like Santa Fe where population growth and depletion of underground water resources are a growing concern.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.