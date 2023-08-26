Aug. 27, 1923: Taos, N.M., Aug. 27 — Features of the American Legion convention just held at Taos, were as usual in conventions, the resolutions adopted.
Probably the most important were those affecting the disabled ex-service men, those resolutions dealing with amendments to the War Risk Insurance Act, which were published in full in Saturday’s New Mexican.
Aug. 27, 1948: Col. Thomas B. Hall, son of Mrs. Marguerite B. Hall of Chama, who is a former chief of the U.S. military air mission in Brazil, has been appointed to command the newly activated 314th air division at Johnson field, about 20 miles out of Tokyo, the Army announced today.
Mrs. Hall and their children, Christopher and Anthony, who have been visiting in Santa Fe and Chama for about a month, and Colonel Hall’s mother are planning to leave Monday for the West coast where they will embark at Seattle Sept. 7 for Japan to join the colonel.
Aug. 27, 1973: LAS VEGAS — Roman Catholic Archbishop James Peter Davis said Sunday night he will “sit tight and see what happens” in a takeover of a building here by a group of protesters.
The group, Chicanos Unidos Pra Justicia, occupied an unused building at Montezuma Seminary and said they plan to open a Chicano school.
A statement from the group said the takeover was “in protest against the Catholic Church’s inaction to our request for a building to establish a Chicano school.”
Aug. 27, 1998: Four days before school starts, 14 teaching positions in Santa Fe Public Schools remain open and may have to be filled by substitute teachers.
Ten of the 14 jobs are for special-education teachers, “one of our critical areas,” said Beverly Friedman, spokeswoman for the schools.