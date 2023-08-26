From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 27, 1923: Taos, N.M., Aug. 27 — Features of the American Legion convention just held at Taos, were as usual in conventions, the resolutions adopted.

Probably the most important were those affecting the disabled ex-service men, those resolutions dealing with amendments to the War Risk Insurance Act, which were published in full in Saturday’s New Mexican.

